In the crime report published online July 8 and in the July 15 print edition of The Moultrie Observer, we reported that Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 37, 1949 Highway 133 N., was charged July 4 with probation violation and possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of controlled substances.
While factually accurate, that charge is misleading. It was taken from Lawhorn’s booking report at the Colquitt County Jail.
A Moultrie police report — obtained after a representative of the family challenged what we published — says Lawhorn was charged with probation violation and with possession of Oxycontin, a Schedule II controlled substance.
The broader charge — “possession, manufacture, distribution, etc.” — encompasses a variety of drug offenses that are covered under the same statute, but Lawhorn is accused only of possession.
