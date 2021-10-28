MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Monica Causey's Accelerated Biology classes participated in a cell energy lab to explore the process of photosynthesis.
Using dish detergent, baking soda, water, spinach leaves, and a heat lamp, students set up a lab to simulate photosynthesis.
Working in small groups, students followed the lab procedures, collected data, analyzed data, and completed lab reports. After completing the lab, students hypothesized the effects of placing the spinach in a dark location overnight.
