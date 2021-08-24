MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society will be holding its Clays for Strays fundraising event this Saturday.
The clay-shooting event will be held at Boggy Pond Plantation at 1084 Lanier Road, Moultrie, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a flyer posted on the MCCHS Facebook page. The proceeds will go to “supporting the operational needs of our shelter and allow us to continue caring for the lost, homeless, abused and abandoned pets in our community,” the flyer stated.
All skill levels are welcome and clays will be provided but shooters will need to bring their own shells. Tickets are $100 and include two raffle tickets, 50 clays and a breakfast and lunch voucher. Items raffled include a flat of shells and dog pens with cover specialty baskets. Winners must be present to claim prizes.
First, second and third place prizes will be given out.
To register for the event you can contact the humane society at 229-891-4702 or email at mcchumanesociety@gmail.com.
