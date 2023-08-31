Tropical Storm Idalia is heading back out to sea after leaving a trail of flooding and devastation throughout the Southeast. Idalia was a major hurricane when it roared ashore Wednesday in a remote area of Florida, shredding homes and submerging streets. It weakened to a tropical storm but still carried 60 mph winds when it reached coastal North Carolina. The storm damaged hundreds of homes in Valdosta, Georgia, and caused the fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston, South Carolina. Authorities have confirmed just one storm death so far, a man hit by a tree as he tried to cut down another tree in the road in Georgia.