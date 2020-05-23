MOULTRIE, Ga. — In recognition of Memorial Day, the federal holiday to remember the sacrifices of deceased servicemen, the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s office issued a reminder to veterans of a service the office offers: registration of discharge papers.
The form filed with the military at a serviceman’s discharge, called a DD214, is used to prove military service when seeking various kinds of veterans benefits or membership in veterans organizations. Funeral directors usually request it before providing military honors at a funeral.
If a veteran’s DD214 is registered at the Clerk of Court’s office, that office can provide him with certified copies at no charge, Colquitt County Clerk of Superior Court Lynn G. Purvis said in a press release. The document should have been recorded at the time of the service member’s discharge from the military, she said.
“I have discovered that many veterans do not know about this service and did not have their DD214 recorded,” Purvis said. “Simply bring your DD214 to the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office located on the second floor of the courthouse at 9 South Main Street, Moultrie, Georgia, and we will record it in our records. If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you and it will not be necessary to send to another county or state to obtain your record.
“This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer,” she said. “You paid it forward for all of us. Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.