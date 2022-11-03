MOULTRIE, Ga. — Veterans Day is an official United States federal holiday that honors people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, also known as veterans.
With this year’s celebration approaching on Nov. 11, Colquitt County Clerk of Superior Court Lynn Purvis is encouraging all veterans of all military branches of service to make sure their DD-214 (the military’s discharge form) is recorded at the courthouse. The DD-214 should have been recorded at the time of the service member’s discharge from the military.
“I have discovered that many veterans do not know about this service and did not have their DD-214 recorded,” Purvis said. “Although veterans may have recorded their DD-214 in their home town or in a county of another state far away from Colquitt County, you are encouraged to record them here as well. If your DD-214 has been recorded somewhere else and you are now living in Colquitt County, simply bring your DD-214 to the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office located in the Colquitt County Courthouse, 9 South Main Street, Moultrie, GA, and we will record it in our records.
“If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you and it will not be necessary to send to another county or state to obtain your record,” she said. “This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer. You paid it forward for all of us. Thank you.”
