Organizers and officials have submitted the following cancellations, modifications and closures to The Moultrie Observer. If you know of others, please email us at moultrie.observer@gaflnews.com.
Events canceled/postponed
• The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group canceled its meeting scheduled for March 19.
• MADD South Georgia is postponing its awards banquet, which was planned for March 20.
• Moultrie Federated Guild’s 63rd annual Vintage Market, planned for March 20 and 21.
• Calico Arts and Crafts Show, planned for March 21 and 22.
• Needmore Speedway has canceled the race scheduled for March 21. The next event is scheduled for April 11, and the decision whether to cancel it has not been made yet.
• The Colquitt County Board of Education has canceled its March 23 meeting.
• The Presidential Preference Primary, which was scheduled for March 24, has been postponed to align with the May 19 primary and non-partisan election. Votes cast in the abbreviated early voting period will be counted.
• The Southwest Georgia Community Action Council has canceled its March 24 board meeting.
• Moultrie City Council meetings scheduled for April 7 and 21 and May 5 have been canceled. Meetings will be called if business requires, and they may be held in an alternate format.
• All special events planned for city-owned facilities for the next eight weeks (ending on or about May 17), which include Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Competition (April 17-18) and Second Saturday events on April 14 and May 9.
• Relay for Life, planned for April 24. A new date and format are expected to be announced.
• The Veterans Express Bus to the VA hospital in Lake City, Fla., is canceled until further notice.
• All scheduled ABAC events including intercollegiate athletics have been canceled through the end of the spring term on May 7.
• The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has canceled all in-person programs through March 29, which includes Leadership Colquitt County, Coffee and Commerce, and a meeting of the Workforce Committee.
• Colquitt County School System has canceled classes, although some staff are still required to work. The local schools initially planned to resume March 30, but a gubernatorial order extended the closure through March 31. This includes all school-related events, including “all school building activities, extracurricular activities, athletics and trips,” according to Superintendent Doug Howell.
• The Southern Circuit of Superior Court has suspended all grand jury sessions and jury trials in the circuit, which includes Colquitt, Lowndes, Brooks, Echols and Thomas counties until mid-April.
Services modified
• Southwest Georgia Community Action Council’s senior meals program will deliver all meals to the home instead of providing them in a group setting.
• Colquitt Regional Medical Center is limiting patient visitations. Employees are screened before each shift.
• PCOM South Georgia is delivering instruction through online classes.
• All schools of the University System, including all campuses of ABAC, will finish the remainder of the spring semester by receiving all of their instruction online. In the case of ABAC, that will begin March 30 when students return from a two-week hiatus that was also caused by the coronavirus.
• The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8), a group that includes VA facilities in South Georgia and North Florida, are transitioning to virtual appointments as much as possible so veterans can stay home and avoid exposure. The facilities will cease non-urgent elective procedures and are further restricting visitations
Facilities closed
• Colquitt County Arts Center, through March 27.
• HeadStart, operated by Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
• Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
• Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System, through March 29.
• The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has closed all ball fields, tennis courts, gyms, pools, parks and offices to the public. This includes the cancellation of all athletic and recreation programs through March 29.
• Moultrie Senior Center, with the decision of when to re-open being made on a week-to-week basis. Clients can get their regular lunch meal from the side door in the parking lot area.
• Southern Regional Technical College, through April 3. This includes moving spring break from the week of April 3 to the week of March 30.
Businesses closed
• Turner Furniture stores.
• Moultrie Cinemas.
• Belk Hudson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.