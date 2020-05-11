THOMASVILLE, Ga. — CNSNext will implement a cable modem provisioning system upgrade on Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 2 a.m. The upgrade is expected to last until approximately 7 a.m. and will briefly affect all internet and telephony customers in all cities.
“All CNSNext customers will experience brief and intermittent interruptions of their internet and telephony services throughout the upgrade window,” said Sarah Baggett, marketing manager. “However, all customers will not experience interruptions for the whole time period. Technicians and engineers will be performing upgrades in waves to have as little impact on the customer experience as possible.”
If Moultrie customers experience cable outages outside of the 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. timeframe, please call CNSNext Technical Support at (229) 891-3264.
For more information about CNSNext services, visit cnsnext.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.