THOMASVILLE, Ga. — CNSNext will implement a critical fiber repair on Wednesday, July 8, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. The repair will affect CNSNext cable television customers in the Moultrie area.
“This repair is necessary to maintain the existing infrastructure,” said Sarah Baggett, CNSNext marketing manager. “Moultrie customers will see an interruption in their cable television services during the repair. Other services are not expected to be affected.”
If you are a Moultrie customer experiencing a service outage outside of the 12:01 a.m. – 5 a.m. timeframe on July 8, please call CNSNext Technical Support at 229-891-3264.
