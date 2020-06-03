THOMASVILLE, Ga. — CNSNext will implement a cable modem provisioning system upgrade on Tuesday beginning at midnight. The upgrade is expected to last until approximately 7 a.m. and will briefly affect all internet and telephony customers in all cities. This upgrade was originally scheduled for May, but was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9.
“All CNSNext customers will experience brief and intermittent interruptions of their internet and telephony services throughout the upgrade window,” said Sarah Baggett, marketing manager. “However, all customers will not experience interruptions for the whole time period. Technicians and engineers will be performing upgrades in waves to have as little impact on the customer experience as possible.”
If customers experience cable outages outside of the midnight to 7 a.m. timeframe, please call CNSNext Technical Support at:
- Cairo: 229-377-9515
- Camilla: 229-336-7857
- Moultrie: 229-891-3264
- Thomasville: 229-227-7086
For more information about CNSNext services, visit cnsnext.com.
