MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County site of Coastal Plains Charter High School hosted a graduation ceremony for its largest group of students Tuesday, June 6.
The ceremony had a total of 14 graduates with 13 of the students attending the ceremony. The student who couldn't attend is Leah Aguila-Monet.
The school previously held a semi-annual graduation ceremony in December 2022 for 8 students. The total number of graduates for this school year is 22 students.
Pictured in the front row from left are Colquitt Site Director Chad Horne, Roselyn Hernandez-Lopez, Shanteeveanna Moye, Emma Spires, Jaylin Skeen and Colquitt Site Director Renee Gay. Pictured in the back row from left are Bre'Yannah Frazier, Miranda Anguamea, Nykobious Fuller, Marisol Pacheco, Madison Lawson, Sania Dobson, Julia Roland, Josie Flinchum and Shan'Quita Ward.
