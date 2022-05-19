MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Coffee on the Rocks located at 601 26th Ave. S.E. (inside the Moultrie YMCA) in Moultrie, Georgia.
Coffee on the Rocks is owned by Andrew and Kennedy Morton and is a coffee shop that offers hot and cold espresso drinks, smoothies, and various other drinks. They also offer sweets and savories.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You can reach Coffee on the Rocks by calling 229-985-1154 or visit their Facebook page listed as Coffee on the Rocks.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Andrew and Kennedy Morton, with their family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
