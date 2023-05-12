MOULTRIE — Cole Pitts of First National Bank of Moultrie recently graduated from the Georgia Banking School. The graduation ceremony took place May 5 at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education in Athens.
Established in 1961, the Georgia Banking School is a three-year specialized school run by the Georgia Bankers Association. The purpose of the school is to prepare bank managers to effectively and profitably serve their hometowns by developing a thorough understanding of banking practices, regulations and management principles.
During the three-year program, graduates complete an annual one-week residence session at the University of Georgia in Athens and home study problems between sessions. The school provides a well-balanced curriculum featuring UGA faculty members, veteran bankers and other industry experts and specialists.
“We are proud of Cole’s accomplishment,” said Brad Barber, president and CEO of First National Bank. “For over 62 years this premier school has been a highly effective resource for developing the leadership talents of Georgia bankers. It is common for graduates of the program to go on to become senior executives and bank CEOs as their careers grow.”
