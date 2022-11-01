Sean Casteel, a member of NAMI Moultrie’s Leadership Committee, congratulates Kimberly Coleman on her recent graduation from Colquitt County Accountability Court, presenting her with her with a congratulatory gift from the organization. Jennifer Fabbri, Southern Circuit Accountability Court director, described Coleman as “a stellar participant.” Fabbri explained that she was involved in a serious auto accident that left her and two family members in ICU for several weeks. After hard work and months of physical therapy, Coleman received her graduation certificate this past summer with enthusiastic family members and friends in attendance. She is now serving as a volunteer and support apprentice to other active participants in the Accountability Court program. Since its inception in January 2013, numerous local citizens have been able to turn their lives around with the assistance of the Colquitt County Accountability Court treatment team, first under the direction of Judge Frank Horkan and now under the direction of Judge Brian McDaniel.