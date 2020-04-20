ALBANY, Ga. - In order to operate COVID-19 testing sites in areas where the need is the greatest, Southwest Public Health District will transition the Miller County collection site to Mitchell County, beginning Tuesday.
Collections will continue in Dougherty and Thomas Counties, with sites now open Monday through Saturday, the public health district said in a press release Monday.
Specimen collection for COVID-19 testing is available to individuals in the following categories, regardless of county of residence:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
- Adults age 60 or older
- Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older)
- Caregiver for immune compromised person
- First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
- Healthcare worker
- Patient with serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease
- Immune compromised patients
- Anyone who works or lives in congregate setting
Individuals who want to be tested can contact the call center from 8a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to determine if they are eligible for an appointment. Specimen collection will be done 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas, and Mitchell Counties.
Public Health will not be charging for this service, said Dr. Charles Ruis, District Health Director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2.
The call center hotline is (229) 352-6567.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.