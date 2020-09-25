MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colony Bank announced Friday the addition of Cole A. Posey as vice president and commercial banker for the Moultrie, Georgia, market.
Posey has more than 10 years of experience in management, marketing and business development, having most recently served as director of economic development for Southern Regional Technical College. Prior positions at the college included serving as director of marketing, public relations and communications. Prior to joining the college, he was executive director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Commenting on the announcement, Tommy Clark, Southwest Regional president, said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Cole to the Moultrie commercial banking team. His wealth of experience and knowledge in economic development, marketing, public relations and communications will add value to Moultrie’s commercial banking team and bolster our efforts to build new growth opportunities in Moultrie and surrounding areas. Cole’s background as director of economic development as well as his active leadership and participation in community activities makes him uniquely qualified to understand the needs of our customers and assist them in reaching their goals and objectives.”
Posey’s community leadership and civic involvement include serving as a City of Moultrie council member as well as on the Boards of Directors of GeorgiaForward, a statewide not-for-profit economic development think tank, WorkSource Southwest, Georgia’s Workforce Development board, and the Moultrie YMCA. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and is currently serving as chairperson of its Workforce & Small Business Development Committee. Posey is actively involved with the University of Georgia’s Colquitt County Archway Partnership, has participated in Leadership Thomasville-Thomas County and is a graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia College and State University and an MBA from Amberton University.
Posey and his wife, Julie, a nurse practitioner, have three sons, Liam, Wyatt and Walker. In his free time, Posey is an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, enjoys training and competing in triathlons and golf and spending time on the coast.
