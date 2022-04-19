FITZGERALD, Ga. – Colony Bank announced Monday that it has expanded its Merchant Services division with the addition of two industry veterans, Randy Walkwitz and Christina Levay, as merchant services sales representatives.
Walkwitz brings 27 years of experience in merchant services with a background in both sales and sales management, most recently with Synovus Merchant Services. Walkwitz’s ability to simplify the nuances of merchant processing and incorporate best practices to capture efficiencies, especially within the Business to Business (B2B) environment, offers substantial value to his clients, Colony Bank said in a press release. He and his wife, Janie, reside in Alpharetta and have two sons, Jake and Sam.
Levay has been in the financial services industry for 25 years having served in a variety of roles such as teller, customer service, and account service consultant. For the last nine years, she has excelled in building strong relationships with her customers by providing unique processing solutions tailored to meet their specific needs, the bank said. Levay resides in Ridgeville, South Carolina, with her husband, Andrew. They share two children together, Duncan and Cecilia.
Commenting on the announcement,Steve Raines, senior vice president and director of merchant services, said, “We are excited to welcome Randy and Christina to our Colony Bank team. Their passion for providing payment solutions coupled with a proven service-oriented approach will be invaluable in enhancing the overall processing experience we provide our business customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.