FITZGERALD, Ga. – Colony Bank recently announced that it has formed a new division that will operate under the brand Colony Financial Advisors and has selected Ameriprise Financial as its broker-dealer partner.
Through the new partnership, Colony Financial Advisors will offer comprehensive financial planning and investment solutions to its clients.
In addition, it was announced that industry veteran Bo Hatcher has joined the bank as senior vice president, financial advisor.
Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, president and chief executive officer, said, “We are very pleased to announce the formation of Colony Financial Advisors. This addition further represents our efforts to diversify our revenue streams and gives us an additional opportunity to meet our customers growing needs.
“Wealth management is a logical extension of our current services and we look forward to helping our customers reach their financial goals,” Fountain said.
Hatcher joins Colony with more than 24 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as financial advisor at Renasant Bank, specializing in financial planning, investments, and insurance for individuals and small business owners. Prior professional experience also includes serving as financial consultant for Synovus Financial Corporation. Hatcher earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of Georgia. He is an Albany native and has two children with his wife, Mandy. He is heavily involved in the community through his membership in several civic organizations.
“Bo has built an incredible career and reputation as a trusted advisor and we are excited to welcome him to Colony Bank,” Fountain said. “His industry experience combined with his commitment to serving the needs of the community and building meaningful relationships will be a great benefit as we work to grow our newest offerings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.