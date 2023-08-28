Colony Bank Moultrie Community Advisory Board

Colony Bank officials and members of the bank's Moultrie Community Advisory Board gather for a photo. From left are Danielle Mobley, Market President Cole Posey, Gary Swartzentruber, Bill Bishop, Elizabeth Strickland, Jon Schwalls and Debra Taylor, Colony's banking center manager.

MOULTRIE – Colony Bank recently announced that it has formed a Moultrie Community Advisory Board with the appointment of six local community leaders.

Commenting on the announcement, Cole Posey, Moultrie market president, said, “We’re excited to announce the formation of our Moultrie Community Advisory Board and to have these accomplished community leaders join us to provide their counsel. The five members joining me on the board have deep community ties, a wealth of knowledge and experience, and a dedication to building long-term relationships – assets that will be invaluable in our continued growth and success. We’re grateful to these board members for their commitment to helping shape the future direction of Colony Bank in Colquitt County.”

Members named to the board include:

● Bill Bishop, vice president of information systems at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, holds an active role in the community, currently serving on the boards of Serenity House, Rotary (Past President), First United Methodist Church, and Colony Bank. He was a previous board member for the Art Center and United Way (Past President).

● Danielle Mobley, owner of The City Southern Coffee, has a passion for promoting local businesses and organizations. Mobley serves on the board of the United Way and Colquitt Regional Medical Center Foundation. She’s also a member of the Moultrie Junior Women's Club.

● Cole Posey was promoted to Moultrie market president in May of 2022 after serving as vice president, commercial banker for nearly two years. Posey is an active community leader through his involvement on the Moultrie City Council and as a board member for the Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority, Moultrie YMCA, Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, and the High Potential Leaders.

● Jon Schwalls, executive officer of Southern Valley, plays an active role in the community, contributing as a member of the Moultrie Colquitt County Economic Development Authority, the Colquitt County Board of Education (District 2), and the Colquitt County Humane Society Board.

● Elizabeth Strickland, a partner at Castellow & Strickland LLP, maintains her community engagement as sustaining advisor and executive board member of the Moultrie Service League. Her previous involvement encompasses roles on the boards of the Arts Center, South Georgia Ballet, YMCA, and United Way of Colquitt County.

● Gary Swartzentruber, a physician at The Kirk Clinic, holds the position of chief of medicine at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. He is also the medical director of Colquitt Regional Senior Care and team physician for the Colquitt County Packers since 2011.

