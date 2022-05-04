MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colony Bank announced Tuesday that Cole Posey has been promoted to Moultrie market president.
Posey joined the company in September 2020 as vice president and commercial banker. With more than 10 years of experience in management, marketing, and business development, he served as director of economic development for Southern Regional Technical College prior to joining Colony Bank. He also served in other roles at the college, including director of marketing, public relations and communications. Prior to joining the college, he was executive director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Posey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia College and State University and an MBA from Amberton University.
As an active community leader, Posey’s civic involvement includes serving on Moultrie City Council representing District II, as well as on various boards for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority; GeorgiaForward, a statewide not-for-profit economic development think tank; WorkSource Southwest; Georgia’s Workforce Development; and the Moultrie YMCA. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce & Small Business Development Committee.
Additionally, Posey is actively involved with the University of Georgia’s Colquitt County Archway Partnership, has participated in Leadership Thomasville-Thomas County, and is a graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development. He and his wife, Julie, share two sons, Liam and Wyatt. In his free time, Posey enjoys being an avid Georgia fan, training and competing in triathlons, golfing, and spending time on the coast.
Commenting on the announcement, Regional President Tommy Clark said, “Over the last two years, I’ve worked closely with Cole as he’s demonstrated strong leadership abilities and a commitment to serving our customers. As he takes on this new role as market president, I know his deep community relationships and extensive knowledge will serve him well. I congratulate him on this promotion and look forward to his continued success.”
