FITZGERALD, Ga. — Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN), the holding company for Colony Bank, and SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (PK: SCSG), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A., jointly announced April 22 the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger under which Colony has agreed to acquire 100% of the common stock of SouthCrest in a combined stock-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $84.0 million.