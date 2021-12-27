SAVANNAH, Ga. – Colony Bank announced on Monday that the Colony Leadership Academy Class of 2021 has completed and graduated from the program during its final session in Savannah, Georgia.
During the Savannah session, students became familiar with the community through an introduction from Mayor Vann Johnson and tours of Georgia Port Authority and Savannah College of Art and Design. Students also built leadership and team skills with the University of Georgia’s Fanning Institute and learned about careers in banking.
At the graduation ceremony, students were awarded a $1,000 scholarship for completing the Colony Leadership Academy program.
The graduates who successfully completed the program are as follows: Nalecia Alford, Edward L. Bagwell IV, Leslie Bonner, Peyton Bozeman, Catherine McCall Coley, Jonathan Davis, Carter Deriso, Ava Dorminey, Jennifer Dunn, Virginia Everett, Hannah Fletcher, Lauren Folsom, Ava Geyer, Katy Goodpasture, Mitchell Harris, Vernard Hodges, Sarah Hutto, Ansley Inlow, Collin Jowers, Jon Liu, Joshua Massey, Laura Kate McCranie, Casen Miller, Meredith Morgan, April Moss, Chimdinma Ohamadike, Abbie O'Steen, Dev Patel, Hardy Peagler, Fatima Resendez, Alexander Smith, Omari Smith, Rees Smith, Jessica Sousa, Mason Tyler, Carson Willcox and Jenna Williams.
Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, president and chief executive officer, said, “Throughout the program, it was exciting to watch this group of young leaders recognize their capabilities and the opportunities available to them as they engaged and interacted with leaders in a variety of fields. As these students worked together building upon their leadership skills and learning about the issues facing their local communities, they also developed new statewide relationships with their peers as they exchanged their different ideas and experiences. We are excited to continue to grow this program that allows us to give back to the communities we serve through youth development and look forward to the positive impact the class of 2021 will have on their communities.”
