MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Colquitt Ag Service located at 5071 Ga. Highway 133 in Doerun.
Colquitt Ag Service is managed by Gator Johnson and is a retail agriculture supplier. The business is one of 20 facilities that is owned by R.W. Griffin. The Doerun facility has been in operation since 1993.
You can reach Colquitt Ag Service by calling 229-782-5271. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting visit the chamber’s Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber’s You Tube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
