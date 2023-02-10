ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH), Injury Prevention Program, Child Occupant Safety Project, recently announced the 2023 recipients of the Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant.
The Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant program helps county health departments and their community partners reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia, the DPH said in a press release. This year’s award will be used to support the purchase of car seats to be distributed in over 108 counties, including Colquitt County. Funding for these efforts is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini grant prevented serious injury or death and has saved over 425 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes, the DPH said.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect our children on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., MPH., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries.”
Throughout Georgia, DPH and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families, the DPH press release said.
For more information on the child Occupant Safety Project, please email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at 404-463-1487.
