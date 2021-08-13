MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Christian Academy is doing site work for a new building on Veterans Parkway, but officials say there are several steps before the facility will be ready for students.
Due to an increase of enrollment CCA board deemed it necessary to construct a new building that will consist of an art room, science lab, cafeteria and standard classrooms, according to Head of School Kelly Coyle.
Last year CCA saw an increase of about 30-40 students, said Coyle. This year 53 new students were accepted into the school. They also recently hired six new teachers.
“We currently have a waiting list of about three to four years,” Coyle said.
The site for the new building was purchased from Calvary Baptist Church for $60,000 and “dirt work” has already begun, according to CCA board member Andy Cashwell.
“We will be spending the fall starting a capital campaign to raise the funds for the building,” said Cashwell.
He stated that they’re hoping to get $2-3 million to fund the project but Coyle stated students and teachers are “praying for $5 million.”
A new infrastructure must be put in place, according to Cashwell. Water and sewer lines must be installed.
“There’s always surprises that you’re not expecting when it comes to something like this.” Cashwell said.
On Aug. 12, the school received modules, which are trailer-like “boxes” that will be used as classrooms to house the growing number of students. Each comes complete with a bathroom, handicap access, learning space, alarms and a fire suppression system.
Plans are to get students into the modules when students come back from the Labor Day break, according to Cashwell. The board will be meeting next month to discuss possible fundraising campaigns, which the school hopes to announce soon.
