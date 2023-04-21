MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students in grades 4-9 at Colquitt Christian Academy presented self-conducted science experiments at the first CCA Science Fair on April 18.
Each student selected and researched a topic of their choosing. Students worked on their projects for approximately two months. They used boards to display their selected topics, hypotheses, materials, procedures, data and conclusions.
All students participated in a preliminary judging, presented their experiment to their peers and in-house judges. From there, the top 25 participated in the finals on April 18. Those students’ projects were judged by leaders from the local health and science community.
Awards were presented as follows:
• Best in Class (4/5th grade): ElliReese Niday.
• Best in Class (6th grade): Sy Dortch.
• Best in Class (7th grade): Andrea Spruill.
• Best in Class (8th grade): Charis Barnett.
• Best in Class (9th grade): John Thomas Gay.
Best Overall:
• Third place: Chandler Keith.
• Second place: Hazel McGill.
• CCA Science Fair Winner: Ariana Andres.
