MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Christian Academy FFA hosted its second annual Lamb and Goat show on Aug. 12 and 13 in Moultrie. Exhibitors participated from around the state of Georgia as well as from Florida and Alabama.
The judge was Taylor Langford of East Lansing, Mich. Langford currently serves as the livestock judging team coach for the Department of Animal Science at Michigan State University. Before MSU, he completed degrees at Northeastern Oklahoma A and M, Oklahoma State University and Virginia Tech where he competed on several highly competitive teams.
Lamb show
The lamb show was on Friday Aug. 12. More than 85 lambs were shown by youth exhibitors in 15 market weight classes. Top five overall lambs were named as well as top five overall Georgia born and bred lambs.
There were also 13 showmanship classes divided by grades. Each grade winner returned to the ring for a division champion to be named.
• Grand Champion Lamb - Gracen Parker.
• Reserve Champion Lamb - Lola Talton.
• Third Overall Lamb - Jax Fowler.
• Fourth Overall Lamb - Katie McClendon.
• Fifth Overall Lamb - Gracen Parker.
—
• Grand Champion Georgia Born and Bred Lamb - Lola Talton.
• Reserve Champion Georgia Born and Bred Lamb - Katie McClendon.
• Third Overall Georgia Born and Bred Lamb - Cheyenne Bragg.
• Fourth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Lamb - Deacon Cabe.
• Fifth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Lamb- Will McClendon.
—
Showmanship winners were:
• PreClub - Nora Talton.
• First grade - Branch Daughtrey.
• Second grade - Leevi Levens.
• Third grade - Teller Cabe.
• Fourth grade- Kylee Wheeler.
• Fifth grade - Deacon Cabe.
• Sixth grade - Rimme Rivers.
• Seventh grade - Kaden Morris.
• Eighth grade - Boss Malcolm.
• Ninth grade - Cheyenne Bragg.
• Tenth grade - Lola Talton.
• Eleventh grade- Kyndal Pate.
• Twelfth grade- Laurie Jo Burt.
—
• Novice division champion - Teller Cabe.
• Junior division champion - Deacon Cabe.
• Intermediate division champion - Kaden Morris.
• Senior division champion - Lola Talton.
Goat show
The goat show was Saturday, Aug. 13. More than 140 goats were exhibited among 21 weight classes. There were also 13 classes of goat showmanship and Georgia Born and Bred Divisions.
• Grand Champion Overall Doe - Levi Roberts.
• Reserve Champion Overall Doe - Tanner Norton.
• Third Overall Overall Doe - Emily Adams.
• Fourth Overall Doe - Libba Dykes.
• Fifth Overall Doe - Libba Dykes.
—
• Grand Champion Georgia Born and Bred Doe - Emily Adams.
• Reserve Champion Georgia Born and Bred Doe - Libba Dykes.
• Third Overall Georgia Born and Bred Doe - Callie Hughes.
• Fourth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Doe - Teller Cabe.
• Fifth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Doe - Deacon Cabe.
—
• Grand Champion Overall Wether - Tanner Norton.
• Reserve Champion Overall Wether - Tanner Norton.
• Third Overall Wether - Levi Roberts.
• Fourth Overall Wether - Ella Hughes.
• Fifth Overall Wether - Roxanne Herndon.
—
• Grand Champion Georgia Born and Bred Wether - Ella Hughes.
• Reserve Champion Georgia Born and Bred Wether - Libba Dykes.
• Third Overall Georgia Born and Bred Wether - Roxanne Herndon.
• Fourth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Wether - Nora Kate Bacon.
• Fifth Overall Georgia Born and Bred Wether - Callie Hughes.
—
Goat showmanship winners were:
• PreClub - Emersyn Cabe.
• First Grade - Levi Roberts.
• Second Grade - Nora Kate Bacon.
• Third Grade - Teller Cabe.
• Fourth Grade - Callie Hughes.
• Fifth Grade - Libba Dykes.
• Sixth Grade - Zoey Alford.
• Seventh Grade - Ella Hughes.
• Eighth Grade - Sally Clark.
• Ninth Grade - Roxanne Herndon.
• Tenth Grade - Justin White.
• Eleventh Grade - Rylee Wiard.
• Twelfth Grade - Tanner Norton.
—
Division winners were:
• Novice - Levi Roberts.
• Junior - Callie Hughes.
• Intermediate - Roxanne Herndon.
• Senior - Tanner Norton.
