MOULTRIE, Ga. –- The Colquitt Christian Academy will resume distance learning on Monday April 13. The school closed on March 13 and has been using Zoom to connect daily with teachers and students since March 17.
“Starting Tuesday, March 17, we began our distance learning platform,” said Kelly Coyle, head of the school. “Students and teachers connect daily via Zoom and students are given assignments for the week with specific due dates for tests and work. This has gone really well the past three weeks. We are currently on spring break but will pick right back up on Monday, April 13, and continue our daily distance learning until the end of the school year.”
“We are committed to keeping our students actively moving during this time,” Coyle said. “Additionally, we host our morning assembly time — normally held at school with all students — on the CCA Facebook page live at 7:50 a.m.
“We strive to keep our families and the community encouraged during this time of uncertainty,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.