Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles as schools in Colquitt County prepare for the beginning of classes.
MOULTRIE – As the summer break winds down, children, parents and schools like Colquitt Christian Academy have begun to prepare for yet another academic year.
The academy will host its open house on Tuesday, Aug. 8, which is one day before the first day of school scheduled on Aug. 9.
Colquitt Christian Academy is an independent school located at 830 26th Ave. S.E. in Moultrie. The school serves children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is housed on the Calvary Baptist Church campus.
The academy’s creation began in Fall 2014 when Father William McQueen, then-priest at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, and his wife had the idea to build a “one room schoolhouse.” They held interest meetings that introduced a desire for an educational journey for their children, according to the school’s website. The academy was established by Five Founding Families in September 2015.
Three of the original Founding Families are still associated with CCA: Dr. Robert Spruill (Brooke), Mr. and Mrs. Alan Mathis (Dena) and Mr. and Mrs. Mike Coyle (Kelly).
CCA’s administration leadership team consists of Kelly Coyle, the head of school; Seth Walters, the academic dean; Josh Myrick, a part-time advisory administrator and instructor; and Erica York, the professional development and curriculum administrator. The three additional administrators have been employed with the academy for about four to five years.
Kelly Coyle has led the academy since its inception in 2015 and is excited for its upcoming school term.
“We have our feet planted and we know the direction that we’re going. It’s been an exciting journey,” Coyle said in an interview Tuesday morning. She said she looks forward to continuing the school’s mission of developing the whole child while providing a Christ-centered education in a biblical worldview, instilling a passion for wisdom and truth.
“We are in the mindset that we’re partners with the parents in the education of their children. It’s very much a partnership because the Bible calls parents to train and educate their children. Not all families want to homeschool or are equipped for that so we’re the tool to help them with the biblical mandate,” she explained. “We’re not just educating children to go to college. We are cultivating a learning attitude, virtues and character formation so that they go into the world and do what God calls them to do.”
The academy offers instruction in general subjects like reading, writing, math, history and science as well as fine arts, music and the newly implemented theater course options. A main focus in the school curriculum is for children to reflect on their studies or recognize life lessons that can be applied into their modern day lives. About eight students have graduated from the school in the last three years.
“We want to really give our students the opportunity to express the gifts that God has given them so theater is one of our areas that we’re branching out on,” she said.
Last year, the academy’s first show production was the “Big Bad Musical: A Howling Courtroom Comedy.” The school has held a summer camp this week for more students who became interested in the course. Local community members can expect one or two performances from CCA students this year.
This year, the staff consists of about 25 full and part-time teachers, and the student enrollment is a little lower. Although enrollment has slightly declined, Coyle believes this will give the faculty a great opportunity to fine tune some practices as they continue with their Capital Campaign that began last year.
“Our goal is to raise $2 million and we’ve already raised over $1 million, so we’re a little over halfway to reaching our goal in which we would build a building next door in the empty lot,” she said.
The academy acquired five acres of property adjacent to the current campus. The construction plans cost about $500,000 for the new education building, $250,000 for the dining hall and assembly area, $150,000 for the main lobby and $50,000 for about 12 classrooms, according to the donation website.
“We really want a unified student body. We offer athletics, fine arts and academic structure. We want to have a place to bring all of that together [on one campus]. Being smaller has its advantages,” she said.
For those interested in learning more about Colquitt Christian Academy, please visit www.colquittchristian.org or call (229) 668-2000. Donations can be made on the website as well under the donation tab.
Enrollment typically ends near the end of May prior to the upcoming term. A few classes remain available for the 2023-2024 academic year. Interested families should call the school to learn about the application process.
