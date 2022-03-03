MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Beta Club at Colquitt Christian Academy is holding a donation drive to benefit Hope House Pregnancy Center and Serenity House domestic violence shelter.
The drive, called “Charity for a Change,” began Wednesday and continues through Friday.
Collection bins are located at the Moultrie YMCA, South Georgia Banking Company, Adcock Clinic, First Baptist Church of Moultrie, Autreyville Baptist Church and Colquitt Christian Academy.
In particular, CCA is looking for donations of hygiene items, such as soap, toothpaste, hair items and feminine items; cleaning supplies; toys; blankets and bedding (twin or full size); diapers and pull-ups; other baby items; and DVDs and writing journals.
