MOULTRIE, Ga. — A third grader at Colquitt Christian Academy has won the grand prize in the 2020 “Serving up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” essay contest, sponsored by the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office.
Solomon York will receive a gift basket and a cash prize, according to a press release from the office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Each year, judges from King’s office and the Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association review essay submissions for Fire Safety Awareness Week. This year’s theme was in line with the National Fire Protection Association’s mission of “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
“We did not know what level of participation to expect in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fire and Life Safety Educator Amanda Ghorley. “Ultimately, our judges were blown away by the fun, insightful, and educational entries we received.”
While York was the only winner from Colquitt County, grade-level winners included students from Gray, Decatur, Marietta, Atlanta, Perry, Smyrna and Rentz.
“Teachers and students across urban, suburban, and rural Georgia showed a real desire to serve up fire safety in the kitchen,” King said. “Especially since elementary schoolers form lifelong habits at such a young age, I am thrilled to see these students already understand the importance of fire safety in the kitchen.”
“We are grateful for our partnership with Commissioner King’s team and to the teachers who took time out of their busy schedules to have their students participate in this contest,” said Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association Executive Director Billy Wood. “We look forward to even more success next year.”
