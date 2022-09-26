MOULTRIE – The Colquitt Christian Academy is planning to host its sixth annual Cavalier Classic Run October 1.
Founded in 2015, CCA strives to provide an exceptional classical Christian education to its students. The school encourages every student to develop a love for learning and live up to their full academic potential, according to CCA’s event post on social media.
The faith-based school continues to move towards its mission as it hosts fundraisers for programs
The Cavalier Classic Run is an annual fundraising event CCA hosts, and 2022 is the sixth year it’s been hosted, according to the Fundraising Coordinator Alison Dykes.
“It's hosted by the Parent Service Committee at CCA, but 100% of proceeds go directly back to the school,” she said in a phone interview.
Potential runners have three races to choose from a one mile fun run, a 5K walk and run or a 10k race. The fun run costs $20, the 5K costs $35 and the 10k costs $45.
Interested participants must register for the Cavalier Classic Run at www.event-tech.com.
Dykes said the race usually has approximately 200 participants each year.
The runners will meet at the Jim Buck Goff Recreation Complex at 8 a.m and the event is expected to end at approximately 11 a.m.
All runners will receive a complimentary free breakfast biscuit provided by Chick-fil-A of Moultrie. There will also be free water available at stations throughout the race courses.
Dykes said the race courses will start behind the Jim Buck Goff gym and travel through the trail in the Tom White Linear park.
The 5K will turn around close to Cherokee Road and the 10K runners will run through the Cherokee neighborhood. The 10K will reroute onto the bike trail and continue towards Sunset Country Club before turning around.
“The race is family friendly and is perfect for runners or walkers of all skill levels and ages,” according to the post.
Children can also bring their scooters or bikes to participate in the one mile fun run race.
At the end of the event, the top male and female finishers overall and the top 3 finishers in each age division for 10K & 5K participants will receive an award.
She concluded, “We just want to thank all of the sponsors in the community for supporting all over not just the race, but all of our fundraisers. We hope to see everybody on the [October] first. To learn more about Colquitt Christian Academy visit www.colquittchristian.org.
