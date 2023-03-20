MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Christian Academy students will present an upcoming comedy-mystery musical featuring some of the most famous fairytale characters for Colquitt County theater lovers next week.
The “Big Bad Musical: A Howling Courtroom Comedy” will be CCA’s first show production and will hit the Arts Center of Moultrie’s auditorium stage for only two nights Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31. The production is co-directed by Jordan Forehand, a fourth- and fifth-grade CCA teacher, and Lauren Stalvey, a middle grades teacher.
The musical’s plot is focused on a court-case trial with all the fairytale characters versus the Big Bad Wolf, Forehand explained in a phone interview Friday.
The Fairy Godmother is the lead lawyer who represents the fairytale creatures and prosecutes the Big Bad Wolf. The Evil Stepmother will be the Wolf’s defending lawyer.
“There’s going to be lots of little surprises. The message is really that there are two sides to each story and everything isn’t always as it seems. It’s a really sweet message and I hope it comes across,” Forehand said.
The theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on show nights and tickets cost adults $5. Children 8 years old and under will be given free admission.
“It’s very colorful and exciting. Over 35 students, in fourth through eighth grade, came out to the auditions so everyone has been really excited about it,” Forehand said. “It’s been a really good buzz around the school about the show.”
Students and faculty are already looking forward to potentially completing another show next year. The directors hope to increase the cast’s grade range with each production as the program grows.
“I feel really blessed to be a part of the production. I hope that people will come out and support it. It’s our first musical. I really want it to be something that reflects just how great being at CCA is because it’s been a blessing for me, and I know it’s been a blessing for the kids to have this special environment where we’re like a family. I hope it reflects in our performance,” she said.
To learn more updates about the show production, please check the Colquitt Christian Academy Facebook page.
