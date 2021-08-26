MOULTRIE, Ga. - A Moultrie woman was arrested with more than 250 pills of ecstacy during a traffic stop on Shady Grove Road.
“Deputy J.C. Mustelier was patrolling near the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Woodmen Road on August 19 when he noticed a vehicle with a tail light out,” said Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Justin Searcy.
After Mustelier had notified central dispatch that Melissa Barrows, 47, 2148 Hwy. 133 S., was driving the vehicle, Searcy rushed to his patrol unit.
“I heard her name come over the radio and instantly recognized it. I knew she had active federal warrants in reference to drugs,” said Searcy.
Searcy is a United State Marshals liaison in Colquitt County, known as a Temporary Field Officer. He has assisted on many cases with the Marshals Service, including a recent manhunt for a wanted child molester that took place in Lowndes County last month.
While Searcy was en route to Barrows’ location, dispatch confirmed that she had active warrants through the U.S. Marshals. Mustelier placed Barrows under arrest while awaiting Searcy.
After he arrived, Searcy searched Barrow’s person, vehicle and purse. Her purse contained a large Ziplock bag containing “approximately 260 pills of ecstasy and a meth pipe,” Searcy said.
Barrows was then transported to the Colquitt County Jail without incident. Local charges of drug possession and trafficking are still pending due to federal involvement, Search said. She was transported by U.S. Marshals to another facility the following day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.