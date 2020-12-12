MOULTRIE, Ga. – US 319/State Route (SR) 35 traffic will detour next week between Moultrie and Tifton when the road closes for replacement of the railroad crossing near Indian Lake Drive.
The road is scheduled to close Monday morning, Dec. 14, and reopen Friday, Dec. 18, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW if the schedule changes.
The northbound detour will begin at the intersection of SR 35 and SR 33 in Moultrie. The southbound detour will begin at SR 35 and SR 520 in Tifton.
Northbound traffic: Go northwest on SR 33. Stay on SR 33 where it intersects with SR 133. Turn right in Sylvester to go east on SR 520. The northbound detour will end at the intersection of SR 35 in Tifton.
Southbound traffic: Go west on SR 520 in Tifton. Turn left in Sylvester onto SR 33. Stay on SR 33 where it intersections with SR 133. The southbound detour will end at SR 35.
