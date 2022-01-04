MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has determined a pair of tornadoes that hit Southwest Georgia Thursday, Dec. 30, were both EF-1s.
The designation is the second-lowest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and represents tornadoes with an estimated wind speed of 86-110 miles per hour. The NWS findings are preliminary, according to a public information statement from the weather service.
The first of the two tornadoes began in Colquitt County at 3:16 p.m. The tornado touched down off of Culbertson Road, west of Hopewell Church Road, and initially uprooted and snapped multiple trees, the weather service statement said.
“The tornado continued to track northeast and resulted in roof and siding damage to several homes and buildings,” the NWS said. “In addition, multiple small outbuildings were destroyed and a camper rolled over. After it moved east of state Highway 133, the tornado tore much of the roof off of a single family home. The tornado continued east and eventually lifted near Sardis Church Road.
“In total, the tornado was on the ground for approximately 3.86 miles. An NWS survey determined the tornado was an EF-1 with maximum winds of 105 mph.”
The weather service said the tornado lasted eight minutes and its path was 150 yards wide.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said no injuries were reported due to the storm, but many trees and power lines were down. Culbertson Road was blocked to traffic for a while on Thursday as responders dealt with downed power lines.
Cox said the American Red Cross was offering financial assistance to those affected by the storm. Anyone in need of the Red Cross's help can call 855-891-7325.
Cox offered “a shout-out” to responders who came out to help.
“They did a phenomenal job getting the roads cleared and getting houses tarped up,” he said. “The community response was overwhelming.”
The second tornado touched down in Cook County, starting at 4:03 p.m.
“An NWS survey team determined an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 mph occurred northeast of Adel, Ga., on Thursday, December 30,” the NWS reported. “The tornado initially touched down on Boone Road, west of Rowan Road where it snapped multiple trees. As the tornado crossed Rowan Road, it caused roof damage to several homes and outbuildings. In addition, several outbuildings were destroyed near this location.
“The tornado continued to track northeast and eventually lifted north of the intersection of Lonnie Grimsley Road and Tarrant Road. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 2.2 miles,” the NWS said.
The tornado was on the ground 12 minutes, the NWS said. Its path was also 150 yards wide.
Mere days later, on Sunday, the National Weather Service again warned of severe weather in Colquitt County. In fact, the chances of severe weather were considered higher on Sunday than they had been on Thursday. Storms came through Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight, but Cox said no significant damage or injuries were reported from them.
The National Weather Service did note maximum winds early Monday of 45 miles per hour near Spence Field at 12:50 a.m. and of 38 miles per hour at the Moultrie Municipal Airport at 1:15 a.m.
