MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County 4-H and FFA Cow Show took place Tuesday, March 9, at the County Agricultural Complex.
The event was open for anybody in grades 4 through 12. The show was separated into two events: The Dairy Showmanship and the Steer and Heifer Showmanship.
Along with the shows, a community donated auction was carried out during the event. A livestock auction followed the shows. The dairy show was carried out first.
The shows are separated into four heats: 1st year, junior, intermediate and senior. 1st year is open to any participant who has not shown livestock at the Colquitt County show before, according to Greta Collins, Colquitt County Farm Bureau office manager and the announcer for the show.
Junior is open to 4th through 6th graders, intermediate is open to 7th through 9th graders and senior is open to 10th through 12th graders.
The dairy show was judged by John Bernard, who has taught at both the University of Tennessee and University of Georgia for a combined 33 years. He has been judging shows throughout that career according to Colquitt County Jr. Livestock Association President Lamar Burkett.
The Dairy Showmanship 1st Year Winner was Thomas Rowell, Junior Winner was Caroline Hunter, Intermediate Winner was Anna Grace Hunter and the Senior Winner was Maycie Rowell.
Mike McQuire judged the steer and heifer show. He is the executive secretary for the Alabama Angus Association and has been judging breeding and market cattle the past 40 years on the local, state and national levels, Burkett said.
The Beef Showmanship 1st Year Winner was Brody Bennett, Junior Winner was Iverson Powell, Intermediate Winner was Luke Mobley and Senior Winner was Christie Deariso.
Luke Mobley took home both the Grand Champion Steer and Grand Champion Heifer awards. With this he gained sponsorship from AgGeorgia Farm Credit and from Funston Gin.
Harrison Powell was the Reserve Grand Champion Heifer award winner, gaining a sponsorship from Southern Wood Components. Brock Weaver took home the Reserve Champion Steer award and a sponsorship from Mystik Lubricants/Sutton System Sales, Inc.
Logan Bennett was awarded the Positive Attitude Award and a sponsorship from Georgia Metals.
“It’s about improving on and listening to the comments the judges give you, don’t let your emotions get in your way,” Bennett said after the show.
