Do you have large dead patches in your yard? It could be "large patch" disease. Read how to know and what to do about it in this update from the UGA Extension Service.
Do you have large dead patches in your yard? It could be "large patch" disease. Read how to know and what to do about it in this update from the UGA Extension Service.
MOULTRIE - Johnny Lewis Marshall, 79, departed this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pruitt Heath Sunrise. Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. James Pallbearers Cemetery #2. Please sign guest registry at www.strongandson.com Luke Strong And Son Mo…
Tammy Elise Paulk Ward,62, of Doerun, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Pruitt Health Moultrie. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rocky Creek Cemeter with Rev. Chris McPherson officiating. Born on May 26, 1958 in Sylvester, she was the daughter of Roy…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.