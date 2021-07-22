Colquitt County artists provide canvas paintings for downtown
MOULTRIE, Ga. – Six new canvas murals were hung on the side of various buildings of Downtown Moultrie as part of Downtown Moultrie's Mural Project earlier this month.
In March, after Spring Fling, a signature event in Moultrie, was canceled, Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development & Public Relations director, began planning the Mural Project.
Five professional artists from the local area, provided by a collaboration with the Colquitt County Arts Center, prepared canvas murals with the guiding themes of agriculture, fishing and other local culture.
“We wanted to celebrate what our community was about,” Johnson said.
Jean Eaton Gay provided "Gone Fishing! Celebrating Leisure in Our Community," which is located on on the side of the Je T’aime Event Center, 125 S. Main St.
Kim Mazzilli provided "Moo Moos look at You You," which is located on the side of the former Citi Trends building, 6 S. Main St.
Kathy Nelson provided "Hay Y’all," which is located on the side of Canela’s, 3 First St. SE.
Rio Davies provided "Balloons in the Breezeway" and "Beautiful Butterflies," two interactive pieces that are located in the Sportsman’s Breezeway.
Lenny Flowers provided "Down on the Farm," which is located on the side of Lazarus at 10 First St. SE.
Johnson said the murals have received positive community feedback and believes they are a colorful addition to the sights of Downtown Moultrie.
She said the murals would hang at their locations until September and that the Mural Project would help gauge community interest in permanent mural installations in the future.
