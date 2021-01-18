MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Colquitt County has been chosen to receive $10,809 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to a press release from the United Way of Colquitt County. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board made up of the Mayor, United Way, et al. will determine how the funds awarded to Colquitt County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: (1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, (2) be eligible to receive federal funds, (3) have an accounting system, (4) practice nondiscrimination, (5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and (6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Colquitt County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Crossroads Mission, Serenity House, and Colquitt Food bank participating, the United Way press release said. These agencies were responsible for providing over 222,000 meals and 400 nights of lodging, assistance with more than 15 mortgages and 25 utility bills.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Caroline Horne with United Way of Colquitt County at 229-985-2627 or caroline@uwccga.org for an application. The deadline for applications is Jan. 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.