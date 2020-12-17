MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education has once again been recognized as an Exemplary School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership, according to a press release the school system sent out on Thursday. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures to advance student learning and achievement.
Colquitt County Board of Education met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2020 Exemplary Board. The criteria is listed at the GSBA’s website, gsba.com. This year, 56 of the 180 public school boards earned the Exemplary Board status.
Colquitt County Board of Education Chairman Robby Pitts commented, “The Exemplary Board recognition program challenges local school boards to review their strengths and weaknesses and to have their practices examined by the citizens they serve. This process helps to ensure that our team maintains its focus on supporting staff to improve student outcomes while adhering to the highest ethical standards.”
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership, the school system press release said.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program with Exemplary Board being the highest level.
The Colquitt County Board of Education has been recognized as an Exemplary Board since 2015.
