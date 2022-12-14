MOULTRIE, Ga. – The December Board of Education meeting included several recognitions of board members.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced that the Board was named a 2022 Exemplary School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA). GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures to advance student learning and achievement, according to a press release from the school system.
“The Colquitt County Board of Education as a governing body is accountable to those we serve,” stated Chairman Robby Pitts. “We, as a board, take our responsibility to our community seriously. The GSBA Exemplary Board process seeks to instill a sense of transparency and to challenge the status quo. This recognition is evidence of our continued commitment to the Colquitt County students, staff, parents, and citizens.”
Vice Chairman Mary Beth Watson and Superintendent Wiggins recognized and thanked two board members who have completed their last term in office, Patricia Anderson and Robby Pitts.
Anderson has been the District 5 board member since 2011. During her time on the board, she served as vice chair in 2013 and chair in 2014. She is a retired teacher of 42 years, teaching at Ellenton, Norman Park, Vereen, and Doerun.
“As a board, we will carry on the legacy of Mrs. Anderson as her words will forever be a part of our decision-making process,” Watson said. “I will forever think of these words spoken often by Mrs. Anderson, ‘Do it for the children.’”
Pitts was also recognized for his service to the district. He took office in 2015, representing District 4. He served as vice chair in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He then served as Chair in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Pitts is a financial advisor.
“Chairman Pitts has served this district well," Watson said. "His leadership, especially in financial decisions, has put us in an excellent position for the future. And his constant reminders that ‘We, the Board, work for the district,’ will stay with us as we move into this next phase.”
The next board meeting will be on Jan. 30, 2023. Two new board members will be sworn in at that meeting.
More information on the Board of Education can be found at www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/board-of-education/index.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.