MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education recently named Jeremy Jones as Colquitt County School System’s chief financial officer.
In 2001, Jones began his tenure with the Valdosta City School System as an assistant to the finance director. In 2009, he transitioned into the position of assistant finance director, where he has continued to making fiscally sound decisions that have benefited the system and the taxpayers, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School System. Among his duties as assistant finance director were:
• Preparing and administering the system’s budgets, including loading the budget into fund accounting software and reviewing weekly purchases for accuracy in account numbers and amounts.
• Maintaining budgets for the general fund, federal grants, school nutrition, and athletics.
• Producing financial reports to all departments, including the board, on a monthly and daily basis.
• Working with the business services director on the monthly cash flow and year-end projections.
• Meeting with the board’s Finance Committee during the budget process four to five times before the budget is adopted.
• Reconciling bank statements of multiple accounts monthly.
• Coordinating system-wide insurance: auto, commercial property, general liability, educator’s legal liability, crime, and inland marine.
• Reviewing and assisting schools with their school checking account (e.g., review monthly bank statements and reconcilements, internal auditing of school account at year-end, and maintaining school account spreadsheet for state auditor).
• Working with the state auditors during their yearly visit (e.g., gather requested information, review and report all policies relating to school finance, provide internal control procedures, risk assessment throughout the system, and display daily activities to the auditors).
Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins commented, “We are very excited to announce Jeremy Jones as the chief financial officer for Colquitt County Schools. He has a wealth of experience and has served Valdosta City Schools for the previous 20 years. He has a stellar reputation across south Georgia in school finance. We look forward to his leadership in our business services department.”
Jones shared, “I am excited and honored to join the Colquitt County School System! I believe communication is very important in the daily operations of the districts’ finance department. I look forward to continuing a high level of ‘customer support’ to all schools, administrative staff, and board members. My goal is to maintain the financial stability for the district while providing the necessary resources, tools, and equipment for students during classroom instruction and extracurricular activities.”
Jones and wife Korri have two children, Seth and Sy.
