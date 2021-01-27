MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the appointment of Ben Wiggins as the Colquitt County school superintendent. Wiggins is replacing retiring Superintendent Doug Howell and is expected to assume his duties on May 1.
Colquitt County Board of Education Chairman Robby Pitts commented, “Mr. Wiggins brings a wealth of experience and determination to make decisions that will positively affect the lives of students, staff, and our community. We are fortunate to have someone with his education and background to lead our system to greater heights.”
Wiggins began as a teacher at Colquitt County High School in 1996, the year after he received his master’s degree. He served at the school for 13 years, including as an assistant principal.
He left CCHS when he was named principal at Pelham High School in 2009, then became principal at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville in 2014. He returned to South Georgia in January 2020 as superintendent of the Thomasville City School System, the position he held when the Colquitt County superintendent’s post became available.
Wiggins was president of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, 2018-19; president of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals, 2016-17; and a member of the Board of Directors of both organizations and the GASSP Executive Committee. He has been a board member of the Southwest Georgia RESA Board of Control, the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys and Girls Club of Thomasville, and Archbold Live Better, as well as participating in other civic groups in Thomasville and Watkinsville.
Wiggins was selected Jan. 11 as the only finalist for the position, but Tuesday's vote by the Board of Education made his hiring official.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected to serve the students, faculty, staff and stakeholders of Colquitt County," Wiggins said. "I’m a CCHS graduate and will always be proud to call this area and this school system ‘home.’ My wife Jana and I are excited to return to Colquitt County to invest our lives in the community again.”
Wiggins and his wife Jana have two adult children, Blake and Leah Grace.
