MOULTRIE, Ga. – A new pathway opportunity might become available to students at Colquitt County High School after a discussion at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis and CSSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby recently met with the Moultrie Fire Department Assistant Chief Tyshon Reed and found a great need for firefighters.
Chappuis said, “They used to have 100 to 150 applicants for every job, and most recently, they had 11 applicants. Seven [applicants] came and only four passed the tests.”
The Fire Science and Firefighter Pathway would be offered in the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. The CTAE program currently offers 22 pathways to help students prepare for the workforce.
After conversations with the MFD, the fire department agreed to contribute some resources and guidance to help start the program.
“The vision is that we can get this pathway started, and we can start producing young firefighters. [This] can really become a hub of fire and firefighting development in South Georgia because not only do we have a great need, but all the communities around us have a great need as well,” Chappuis said during the work session.
Students will have to complete three courses in the pathway such as an Introduction to Law and Public Safety Corrections course, an Essentials of Fire and Emergency Services course and a Applications of Firefighting course.
“When [students] completed those courses, they would be eligible to take the written portion to be firefighter certified,” Chappuis said, “and then once [the student] turns 18, they can take the skills portion to become certified.”
Students can potentially become certified as emergency medical technicians in the program. There are ongoing discussions about what year students can start the program depending on their age.
“We've had some discussion about also combining that since they have to be 18 to start that in the Spring of their Junior year to [help] wrap up their high school career with the fire one,” Chappuis said, “but to start earlier working on students getting their EMT certification, so they [can] leave with both an EMT and a fire certificate to make them marketable when they're out in those two industries.”
Upon approval from the board, the pathway would start tentatively in the Fall of 2023. CCHS will need additional resources like teaching staff to get started.
Chappuis concluded, “I think it is a great opportunity. There are a lot of opportunities for kids to be gainfully employed right out of high school in something that's meaningful and is going to serve the community.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins said school officials are excited about the new pathway because of the large number of volunteer firefighters within the community.
Other actions
During the regular session, the board approved the July 2022 financials with a vote of 5 to 0. Board member Patricia Anderson, of District 5, was absent from the meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones spoke about the 2022 tax digest and five-year history during the work session. The tax digest is the taxable value of property throughout the county.
He said the tax digest grew. When the tax digest grows, the school system must determine what to do with the millage rate.
“[When the] tax digest grows, the millage rate grows in value. We have to decide whether we’re going to go with the rollback millage rate or if we want to stay with our current millage rate,” Jones said.
The millage rate will be determined at the called meeting on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8:15 a.m.
The board also approved a new salary schedule for migrant recruiter pay scales.
Executive Director of Elementary Curriculum Patricia Lirio and Executive Director of Secondary Curriculum Allen Edwards presented the Georgia Milestone Assessment results during the work session.
The upcoming field trips at the following schools were also approved: Funston Elementary School, G.E.A.R. Center, Williams Middle School, R.B. Wright Middle School and Cox Elementary.
The next regular board meeting is on Monday, Sept. 26. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
