MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs presented Colquitt County with its Broadband Ready Certification Tuesday night.
During a work session that preceded the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting, Jenna Webb of the DCA presented Commission Chairman Denver Braswell with a certificate of the achievement.
The Broadband Ready Initiative is a DCA program that encourages cities and counties to structure their ordinances in such a way as to encourage expansion of broadband internet services. Primarily, the county had to add a broadband component to its comprehensive plan and to pass a version of the DCA’s Broadband Model Ordinance.
The certification doesn’t do anything for the county immediately, County Clerk Melissa Lawson said, but as the state government finds money for grants to encourage broadband expansion, the communities certified as Broadband Ready, will be the first ones considered for the grants.
Lawson said only 30 percent of residents in Colquitt County have internet access.
“We understand the challenges associated with bringing broadband to rural areas,” Lawson said, explaining the county’s pursuit of the certification. “As a result, we wanted our county to be in a position to take advantage of grants and initiatives to assist in bringing broadband infrastructure to our area. We also want to be in a good position to expand and build upon that infrastructure.”
Lawson said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted poor or non-existent internet access in parts of the county. Since the pandemic began in March, schools have employed online learning options and medical providers have turned to telemedicine.
“Before the pandemic, virtual learning was and will continue to become more and more popular,” Lawson said. “Broadband will facilitate access to education and health care for our rural citizens that would otherwise be forced to travel long distances for traditional, on-campus college courses and medical treatment.
“Embracing technology and doing all in our power to facilitate broadband in our community will only contribute to and enhance economic growth and development, allowing us to become more competitive in our region,” she said.
