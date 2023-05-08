ATLANTA — The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing core requirements in the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy.
Colquitt County Commission Chairman Denver Braswell was honored during the Association’s 2023 Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County, according to an ACCG press release.
The Lifelong Learning Academy is a product of the longstanding partnership between ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia (CVIOG), the press release said. Created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials, it is a unique adult education program that provides county officials with a tailor-made learning experience to assist them with governing at the local level. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“Lifelong learning is an essential component of our association,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director. “Through our partnership with CVIOG, we offer a myriad of training and development opportunities to help county officials face the ever-evolving challenges of local government. I commend leaders such as Chairman Braswell for their commitment to further their knowledge on how to best serve their communities.”
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.
