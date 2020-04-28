MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Mike Boyd’s family has lived in Colquitt County since the 1860s. He’s lived in District 4 his entire life and wants to add his knowledge and love for it to the ranks of the county commissioners.
Boyd prioritizes appropriately spending and saving tax dollars, but he said he knows how important the roads and infrastructure are to the community.
“My biggest concerns are roads and bridges at this point because highways and transportation are the most important thing,” he said.
However, he said he won’t be so focused on it that he doesn’t listen to the people. After some extensive communication with the people of District 4, he’s found that they really just want to save tax dollars or give them a fulfilling use.
“All of us pay taxes -- I pay a lot of taxes -- and we just want to see that the money is spent in a way that needs to be spent and is handled correctly,” Boyd said.
The current county commissioners have done a good job of doing that, he said; but he’s also been in a situation seeing the government throwing tax dollars away, specifically his time as a state trooper in Atlanta.
In his opinion, these tax dollars weren’t spent in the right direction.
Graduating from Moultrie Senior High School in 1977 and from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with a criminal justice degree in 1979, Boyd went straight to the Georgia State Patrol.
He spent over 25 years there, stationed in Atlanta.
“I worked in Atlanta during the week and came home on the weekends,” he said. “I didn’t want to live in Atlanta -- still don’t.”
He wants to continue seeing justice down in his home via cooperation, something he especially believes is important.
“To give you an example with some of our economic development growth now, I see the county and economic development working together as I’ve never seen before and it seems like we’re getting a lot more done,” he said.
One of the greatest examples of that is PCOM South Georgia, he said. The Moultrie-Colquitt County area got the medical school and all the positive ramifications it’ll bring because of cooperation.
He doesn’t ever expect to be a Lone Ranger in listening and improving District 4 and the county at large. He said it’s all about doing the work for the people.
Boyd has experience working with others as chairman of the Serenity House Board and currently as chairman of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority.
Because of the latter, he’s been heavily involved with the Economic Development Authority too as an “invited guest,” not a voting member.
“And with the Economic Development [Authority], the city and the county on what I’m calling the Spence Field project, I see a lot of potential growth and jobs there that are coming in the future,” he said.
Becoming commissioner will not affect his position on the Airport Authority — which he said means no need to step down and no favors either.
“I want to be fair with everything,” Boyd said. “I’d love to work for the citizens of this district and would appreciate their vote and support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.