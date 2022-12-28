MOULTRIE, Ga. — In an email to The Observer Wednesday morning, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners announced several called meetings planned for 2023.
The largest of those will be the annual planning retreat, which will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Ashburn Hill Plantation.
According to an agenda included with the announcement, the retreat will begin with breakfast, a welcome and an overview. The commissioners will reflect on their accomplishments in 2022, after which they’ll discuss roles and expectations among themselves and with the county staff. Commissioners will then set priorities and goals for the next 12 months. A working lunch will be included.
The commission routinely meets at 7 p.m.the first Tuesday of every month in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex. This year that schedule sets the July meeting date for July 4, which is a holiday, so the July meeting has been moved to July 11.
Wednesday’s announcement included setting work sessions for 5 p.m. prior to those regular meetings: Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
It also set mid-month reviews for the third Tuesday of each month, except the July review was moved to the fourth Tuesday because of the holiday earlier in the month. The January mid-month review will be held in conjunction with the retreat on Jan. 18. Other mid-month reviews will be held Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 25, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
The work sessions and mid-month reviews will be held at 5 p.m. on the announced dates in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex.
