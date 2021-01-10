MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Probate Judge Wes Lewis, right, administers the oath of office to Colquitt County Commissioners Mike Boyd of District 4 and Johnny Hardin of District 6 during Tuesday’s Colquitt County Commission meeting.
Both overcame opposition in the June Republican primary and faced no challengers in the November general election. Hardin has served since 2006 but Boyd is newly elected, replacing Commissioner Al Whittington, who did not seek re-election.
Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt, who ran unopposed for re-election in District 2, was unable to attend Tuesday’s commission meeting, and Lewis said he’d make arrangements to swear Hunnicutt in privately.
